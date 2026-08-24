Jani Group Engages Gujarat Leaders on GIFT City Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY — Executives from the Jani Group of Companies participated in a high-level investment forum focused on opportunities in Gujarat and the state’s GIFT City international financial hub.

The event, “Gateway to India: GIFT City, Gujarat & the Global Investment Opportunity,” was held at The Taj Pierre in New York City and brought together Gujarat government officials and international business leaders.

Representing Jani Group of Companies, Management Executive Nitin Vyas met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior members of the state delegation, including Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar and Principal Secretary Mamta Verma.

Discussions focused on strengthening cross-border business partnerships, attracting international capital to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, and encouraging global investor participation ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

“It was an honor to meet Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and the senior leadership of the Gujarat delegation in New York,” Vyas said. “Jani Group of Companies is dedicated to serving as a bridge between global business networks and Gujarat’s booming economic framework. We look forward to attracting new institutional investors to GIFT City and fostering participation for Vibrant Gujarat 2027.”

The forum also featured a presentation on Gujarat’s economic roadmap and financial market framework, followed by discussions with international business leaders, traders and lenders. (Source: IANS)