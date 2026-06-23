Oracle Cuts Workforce by 21,000 as AI Reshapes Operations

New Delhi — Oracle reduced its global workforce by about 21,000 employees over the past year, with the technology company acknowledging that the adoption of artificial intelligence contributed to some of the cuts.

Oracle reported 141,000 full-time employees as of May 31, down from 162,000 a year earlier, according to its annual regulatory filing.

“The adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce,” the company said in the filing.

Oracle recorded about $1.8 billion in restructuring costs related to the workforce reduction.

The cuts come as the company continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and data centers to meet rising customer demand, including from OpenAI. Oracle has been expanding its computing capacity as competition intensifies among major cloud service providers.

At the end of May, the company employed about 49,000 people in the United States and approximately 92,000 workers internationally.

Oracle’s headcount has also fallen slightly below the level recorded before its 2022 acquisition of electronic health records company Cerner.

The latest figures provide a clearer picture of the scale of layoffs across Oracle’s operations in recent months.

Reports earlier this year said the company had begun cutting jobs globally, with some affected employees receiving early-morning emails notifying them that their employment had been terminated.

Several workers said on social media that the notices began arriving at about 6 a.m. local time in the United States.

Oracle’s filing offers one of the clearest examples of how AI adoption is beginning to alter staffing requirements at major technology companies, even as those businesses increase spending on the infrastructure needed to develop and operate the technology. (Source: IANS)