India-Origin App Guitar Wiz Wins Apple Design Award for Inclusivity

NEW DELHI — Apple has named India-origin app Guitar Wiz as a winner in the inclusivity category at the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognizing the app for creating an accessible music experience for users with different abilities.

The U.S.-based technology company announced the winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards, which honor apps and games across categories including inclusivity, innovation, interaction, social impact, delight and fun, and visuals and graphics.

Developed by Indian developer Bijoy Thangaraj, Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit designed for both new and experienced guitarists. The app offers spoken guidance on pitch, chords, finger placement and other aspects of playing the guitar.

Apple said Guitar Wiz was recognized in the inclusivity category for delivering an experience that reflects diverse backgrounds, abilities and languages while helping musicians play with greater independence.

The company said the app uses several accessibility features and Apple technologies, including Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast and Differentiate Without Color, allowing users with varying needs to navigate and use the platform more effectively.

Apple described Guitar Wiz as an impactful application that supports musicians of all abilities through accessibility-focused design and intuitive interactions.

This year’s Apple Design Award winners reflect how developers are creating exceptional experiences, said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

The Apple Design Awards annually recognize developers for innovation, technical achievement and strong user experiences across Apple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

The recognition adds to the growing list of India-origin apps gaining global visibility at the Apple Design Awards. Several India-linked apps, including Lumy, Denim, EVOLVE and Meditate, have previously appeared among finalists and winners across categories.

Apple also recently introduced new health-focused features for users in India, including sleep apnea notifications on Apple Watch and a clinically validated hearing test feature on AirPods Pro. (Source: IANS)