IndiGo Flight Delayed After Bomb Threat Note Found in Lavatory

New Delhi — An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi was delayed on Friday after a bomb threat note was found inside one of the aircraft’s lavatories, prompting a full security response at the airport.

The flight, carrying about 180 passengers, was scheduled to depart from Lucknow at 10:45 a.m. and was preparing for takeoff when crew members were alerted to a possible security threat on board.

The aircraft was immediately stopped at the apron and prevented from departing as security agencies began standard emergency procedures.

The scare started after a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it was found inside one of the aircraft’s toilets.

Airport security personnel and other agencies then carried out an extensive inspection of the aircraft and its surroundings.

Authorities later determined that the threat was a hoax. No explosive device or suspicious material was found during the security sweep.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the security threat was noticed shortly before takeoff on flight 6E 2111 from Lucknow to Delhi.

“Shortly before take-off, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2111 scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Delhi on June 12. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks,” the spokesperson said.

“The aircraft will operate its journey to Delhi post securing relevant clearances. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it including offering them refreshments and timely updates,” the spokesperson added.

The airline said it was providing passengers with refreshments and regular updates while efforts were made to minimize the disruption.

“As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” the spokesperson added. (Source: IANS)