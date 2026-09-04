Microvitality Wins 2026 TiE Boston Women Finals

BOSTON — Biotechnology startup Microvitality, founded by Zoe Watson, has won the 2026 TiE Boston Women Finals, taking the top spot among five women-led companies competing in this year’s program.

Dottir Labs, led by Nili Persits, finished as first runner-up, while RevivBio, led by Fatemeh “Aileen” Mastouri, Ph.D., was named second runner-up. Aegis and Sensible completed the group of five finalists.

The TiE Boston Women program supports women entrepreneurs through mentorship, networking, business development opportunities, visibility and access to capital. This year’s finalists represented sectors including biotechnology, synthetic biology, personal safety technology and women’s health diagnostics.

Microvitality is developing a swallowable capsule designed to collect uncontaminated samples from the small intestine. The company’s technology is aimed at helping researchers and clinicians gain better access to a part of the gut microbiome that has traditionally been difficult to study.

Dottir Labs secured second place in the competition, while RevivBio finished third. RevivBio is developing biologics and high-performance enzymes using a combination of protein engineering, microfluidics and artificial intelligence. Its technology is intended for applications in healthcare, agriculture, animal health and environmental sciences.

Aegis, founded by Tamika Vantifflin, is developing a personal safety application that enables users to discreetly request emergency assistance while sharing information including their location, medical details and emergency information, as well as available audio or video.

Sensible, led by Nandini Kanthi, is developing a smart patch that attaches to menstrual pads and analyzes menstrual blood for biomarkers. The company says the technology could eventually offer personalized health information and enable earlier, less invasive detection of conditions including endometriosis and cervical disease.

The finalists were evaluated by a judging panel with experience across entrepreneurship, life sciences, investment, corporate strategy and global business.

The judges included Emily Weiner, founder and CEO of The Connectors; Dr. Shubhro Sen, assistant vice provost and executive director of the Venture Development Center at UMass Boston; Dr. Tiffany Walther, program manager for Scientific Innovation and Strategic Investments at the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center; Sanjay Aggarwal, senior vice president and head of Corporate Strategy at EXL; and Dr. Partha Ghosh, founder of Partha S. Ghosh & Associates and a former McKinsey & Company partner.

Organizers said the TiE Women initiative is designed to provide support well beyond the competition itself.

“TiE Women is about much more than a competition,” organizers said, describing the program as an ecosystem that connects women founders with mentors, networks, visibility, capital and a community focused on their success.

Program chairs Sumeit Aggarwal and Preeti Tandon helped lead this year’s Boston competition. Organizers also thanked the judges, mentors, sponsors, Charter Members, volunteers and members of the TiE Boston community who supported participating entrepreneurs.

The 2026 competition also received support from the UMass Boston Venture Development Center and the Subu Kota Foundation.

“The competition may have winners, but our commitment is to support every founder who walked through the door,” TiE Boston said.

This year’s finalists reflected the range of women-led innovation emerging across the Greater Boston region, with companies developing technologies in biotechnology, healthcare, personal safety and women’s health.