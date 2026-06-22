Sensex, Nifty Close Higher as IT and Pharma Stocks Gain

Mumbai — Indian equity markets ended higher Monday as strong buying in information technology and pharmaceutical stocks, along with declining crude oil prices, lifted investor sentiment.

The Sensex rose 291.17 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 77,094.07. The Nifty gained 90 points, or 0.37 percent, to settle at 24,102.90.

IT and healthcare-related stocks led the advance, with Cipla, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories among the top performers on the Nifty. Their gains helped offset weakness in some consumer-focused sectors.

Broader markets also finished higher. The Nifty MidCap index advanced 0.34 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index climbed 0.6 percent, reflecting continued investor interest beyond large-cap stocks.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices were the strongest performers, while the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables indices ended lower.

Analysts said the Nifty continues to face immediate resistance around 24,200.

“A sustained breakout above this level would reinforce bullish momentum and could pave the way for a further advance towards the 24,400 region, which remains the next significant upside target,” an analyst said.

“On the downside, the 24,000–23,900 region continues to serve as a crucial support zone,” as per the expert.

Softer global crude oil prices also supported the market, helping improve sentiment across sectors. Investors, however, remained cautious ahead of key domestic and global economic developments. (Source: IANS)