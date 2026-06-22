Air India to Begin Direct Guwahati Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Guwahati — Air India will launch direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Aug. 4, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

Sarma said the new international routes would strengthen Assam’s global connectivity and support efforts to establish Guwahati as a major travel and transit hub for Northeast India.

“Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community. Just days after EU member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, I am happy to share that from August 4, Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The announcement came days after European Union member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, potentially creating new opportunities for tourism, business and international engagement.

The nonstop services will give travelers from Assam and other Northeastern states improved access to the United Arab Emirates and connecting destinations.

With the addition of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati will have direct connections to four countries: the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan.

Sarma said the state government is also working to establish direct flights between Guwahati and Vietnam. Additional information about the proposed route will be announced later.

The new services are expected to support tourism, investment, trade and cultural exchanges while making travel easier for businesspeople, students and members of the Assamese and Northeastern diaspora.

Assam has sought to expand international air links as part of a broader effort to position Guwahati as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Sarma described the upcoming flights as a “big fillip” to the government’s efforts to develop Guwahati into an aviation hub connecting Northeast India with Southeast Asia and the wider global economy. (Source: IANS)