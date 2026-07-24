Adani Enterprises denies plans to launch airline

Ahmedabad–Adani Enterprises Limited on Friday denied media reports and market speculation that the Adani Group company was planning to enter the airline business.

“We would like to categorically deny the recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that Adani Enterprises is planning to launch an airline,” a company spokesperson said.

“These reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. Adani Enterprises is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business,” the spokesperson added.

The denial followed reports suggesting that the Adani Group was considering launching an airline.

The conglomerate already has a significant presence in India’s aviation infrastructure sector through Adani Airport Holdings Limited, the country’s largest private airport operator.

Adani Airports recently announced plans to invest more than Rs 20,000 crore in the first phase of a program to develop integrated airport cities across its network.

The proposed developments cover more than 655 acres across six airports in five states, including nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Adani Airport City Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings, plans to develop about 22 million square feet of space across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

The airport cities will combine hotels, retail outlets, entertainment venues, convention centers, offices and other commercial infrastructure in connected, walkable districts.

Nearly 70% of the planned investment will be directed toward Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s importance as a major commercial, financial and aviation hub.

The developments are intended to connect airport facilities with Metro systems and other city transportation networks while serving travelers, businesses and surrounding communities. (Source: IANS)