IndiGo to Move Guwahati Flights to New Terminal 2

Guwahati — IndiGo will transfer all of its flight operations at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to the newly constructed Terminal 2 beginning July 20, airport officials said Friday.

The change will take effect at 12:01 a.m., with all IndiGo passengers directed to use Terminal 2 for check-in, security screening, boarding and arrivals.

Airport officials said the move is part of the gradual opening of the new integrated terminal, which was built to handle rising passenger traffic and improve airport operations in northeastern India.

Travelers booked on IndiGo flights on or after July 20 have been advised to go directly to Terminal 2 rather than the existing terminal. Passengers should also confirm their flight information before traveling and arrive early during the initial transition period.

Additional airport employees will be stationed throughout the facility, while new signs and passenger information systems have been installed to help travelers find check-in counters, gates and other services.

Terminal 2 combines modern aviation infrastructure with a bamboo-inspired design reflecting Assam’s cultural identity. The building also incorporates environmentally focused construction features and has received international recognition for its architecture.

The transfer of IndiGo, India’s largest domestic airline, is expected to bring a substantial increase in passenger traffic through the new terminal.

Airport officials said the move will help expand capacity, improve connectivity and strengthen Guwahati’s position as the main aviation gateway to the northeastern states. (Source: IANS)