Adani Total Gas First-Quarter Revenue Rises 27% to Rs 1,910 Crore

Ahmedabad–Adani Total Gas Limited reported a 27% year-over-year increase in standalone revenue to Rs 1,910 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by higher natural gas sales volumes and continued expansion of its distribution network.

The company posted EBITDA of Rs 281 crore and profit after tax of Rs 133 crore during the April-June quarter.

Standalone sales volumes of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas increased 13% to 303 million metric standard cubic meters from the same period a year earlier.

Sanjay Pandita, CEO of Adani Total Gas, said the company’s performance reflected strong operations and growing consumer demand for cleaner fuels.

“The operating environment remained dynamic, with elevated gas prices, higher Brent crude prices, compounded by currency volatility, and geopolitical developments negatively impacting global energy supplies,” Pandita said.

“While these factors exerted pressure on gas sourcing strategy for CGD Industry, our focus remained ensuring supply continuity, enhancing operational efficiency, safeguarding CNG and PNG consumers from undue risks and creating long-term value for customers and stakeholders,” he added.

Adani Total Gas added five CNG stations during the quarter, increasing its standalone network to 707 locations.

The company also added 38,243 household PNG connections, taking the total to 1.14 million. Its industrial and commercial customer base grew by 448 to 10,422, while its steel pipeline network expanded to nearly 15,987 inch-kilometers.

Including its IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Limited joint venture, combined CNG and PNG sales volumes rose 13% to 496 million metric standard cubic meters.

The combined network added six CNG outlets, bringing the total to 1,167 stations. Household PNG connections across the network surpassed 1.37 million, serving more than six million people each day.

The combined industrial and commercial customer base increased by 788 to 12,326, while the steel pipeline network reached 28,675 inch-kilometers. (Source: IANS)