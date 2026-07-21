Maruti Suzuki to Raise Vehicle Prices by Up to Rs 30,000 in August

New Delhi–Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices across its passenger vehicle lineup by up to Rs 30,000 beginning in August, citing higher input costs and continued inflationary pressure.

The country’s largest automaker said in a regulatory filing that the increase had become necessary despite efforts to offset rising expenses through cost-cutting measures.

“In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in August 2026,” the company said.

Maruti Suzuki said it had spent several months trying to absorb the higher costs and reduce their effect on customers. However, persistent inflation and an unfavorable cost environment forced the automaker to pass on part of the increase.

“For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” it said.

The company did not disclose revised prices for individual vehicles. It said the size of the increase would differ by model.

“The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model,” Maruti Suzuki said. (Source: IANS)