Ashiana Housing’s First-Quarter Booking Area Falls 39 Percent

Mumbai — Ashiana Housing Limited reported a decline in bookings for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with the total area booked falling 39 percent from a year earlier.

The company booked 361,000 square feet during the quarter ended June 30, compared with 595,000 square feet in the same period last year, according to its quarterly operational update.

The value of bookings declined 17 percent to Rs 357.80 crore from Rs 430.97 crore. The company recorded bookings for 234 units during the quarter.

Ashiana Housing also expanded its project pipeline by launching 140 units each in OMA Phase 1 and OMA Phase 2.

The company acquired about 28.55 acres in Vadgaon in Maharashtra’s Pune district, describing it as its largest land purchase for a senior living project. The proposed development is expected to have nearly 2 million square feet of saleable area and estimated sales potential of about Rs 1,800 crore.

Ashiana Housing began handing over homes in Phase 1 of its Ashiana Nitara project in Jaipur during the quarter.

The company also revised delivery schedules for Amarah Phase 1 and Anmol Phase 3. Both projects are now expected to be delivered in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 rather than the first quarter.

Ashiana Housing shares closed 0.37 percent lower at Rs 394.50 on the National Stock Exchange. (Source: IANS)