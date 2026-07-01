RBI Appoints Ravi Shankar as Executive Director

Mumbai — The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Ravi Shankar as an executive director, effective July 1, the central bank announced Wednesday.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ravi Shankar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1, 2026,” the RBI said.

Shankar previously served as adviser-in-charge of the RBI’s Department of Statistics and Information Management. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the department.

A career central banker and statistician, Shankar has more than three decades of experience at the RBI. He has worked in areas including corporate and banking statistics, government securities markets, settlement systems, debt management and surveys.

“He has also served as member of several committees and working groups relating to macroeconomic statistics and policy issues,” the central bank said.

Shankar holds a master’s degree in statistics from Banaras Hindu University and a diploma in development policy and planning from the Institute of Economic Growth in Delhi. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. (Source: IANS)