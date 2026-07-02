Indian Tourist Arrivals in Nepal Hit Record High in June

Kathmandu — Nepal recorded its highest-ever monthly number of Indian tourists arriving by air in June, helping support the country’s tourism industry amid travel disruptions linked to the U.S.-Iran war.

Nepal welcomed 91,363 foreign tourists during the month, including 41,809 visitors from India, according to the Nepal Tourism Board. Indian travelers accounted for nearly 46 percent of all foreign arrivals.

The June figure surpassed the previous record set in May, when 40,782 Indian tourists arrived in Nepal by air.

India has been Nepal’s largest tourism market for decades, but its share of total foreign arrivals has increased rapidly in recent years as more Indians travel internationally.

More than 30 million Indians travel abroad each year, and the value of India’s outbound tourism market is projected to nearly triple over the next decade. Tourism industry representatives in Nepal have said capturing even a small additional share of that market could provide significant economic benefits.

“Indian visitors are travelling in larger numbers by bus,” said Kiran Neuane, sales and marketing officer at a travel agency serving Indian tourists.

“Since the US-Iran war, airfares on long-haul routes have become more expensive due to rising fuel prices, and Indian travellers have been choosing Nepal as a relatively cheaper destination,” he said.

Neuane said school and college vacations in India, along with high summer temperatures, also encouraged travelers to visit Nepal for cooler weather.

South Asia has become increasingly important to Nepal’s tourism sector. The country received 48,254 visitors from the region in June, representing 52.8 percent of all foreign arrivals.

Another 16,152 tourists came from other parts of Asia, accounting for nearly 18 percent of the total.

The United States was Nepal’s second-largest source market in June, with 11,836 visitors. Mainland China ranked third with 9,995 tourists, followed by Bangladesh with 4,322 and Australia with 2,896.

Santosh Bikram Thapa, a senior officer at the Nepal Tourism Board, attributed the recent growth in arrivals to expanded international air connectivity, promotional campaigns, marketing in major source countries and Nepal’s reputation as a safe and attractive destination.

“We are preparing to intensify promotional activities in key source markets, including India, China, the United States, Europe and other major regions, in anticipation of the upcoming tourism season,” he said. (Source: IANS)