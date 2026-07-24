India’s paid music subscriptions could double to 30 million by 2028

New Delhi–India’s paid music subscription base could more than double to between 28 million and 30 million by 2028, driven by product innovation, strategic partnerships and changing consumer preferences, according to a new report.

India had about 14 million paid music subscriptions in 2025, the report by EY and the Indian Music Industry said.

Despite music being one of the country’s most widely consumed forms of digital entertainment, paid streaming remains significantly underpenetrated.

The report found that 96% of smartphone users listen to music, while four out of five listeners spend more than an hour each day consuming audio content.

However, a wide gap remains between consumption and monetization. About 86% of respondents said they had paid for a video streaming service at some point, compared with only 38% who had ever paid for a music streaming platform.

The widespread availability of free alternatives and limited differences between free and premium services continue to discourage users from purchasing subscriptions.

The report, based on a survey of more than 15,000 smartphone users across India, found that 61% of respondents would be willing to pay for music streaming if free alternatives were unavailable and subscription prices remained reasonable.

The remaining 39% said they would not pay and would instead turn to pirated or other sources of music.

Blaise Fernandes, President of the Indian Music Industry, said India must move from being a passive consumer market to an active patron market to help Indian music gain a wider global audience and support the discovery of new talent.

Dedicated music streaming platforms remain the preferred option for structured listening, with 60% of respondents using digital service providers to consume music, the report said.

At the same time, short-form video and social media platforms are playing an increasingly important role in music discovery and influencing how listeners interact with streaming services. (Source: IANS)