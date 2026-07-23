Google’s Gemini App Reaches 950 Million Monthly Active Users

New Delhi–Google’s Gemini app has reached 950 million monthly active users, while daily active users have tripled over the past year, CEO Sundar Pichai said.

In a blog post, Pichai attributed the growth to the rollout of new artificial intelligence features, including Daily Brief and the personalized Gemini Spark assistant. Gemini Spark is now available in the United States and several international markets.

Google’s AI-powered search experience is also expanding rapidly. Pichai said AI Mode has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users worldwide since its broader launch last October.

The feature is increasing search activity while directing billions of visits to websites each week, according to the company.

Google has also expanded its AI model portfolio with the introduction of Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber. The company has begun work on Gemini 4, its next-generation AI model.

More than 9 million developers now build applications using Google’s AI models each month, Pichai said.

The company’s application programming interfaces are processing about 22 billion tokens per minute, up from 16 billion tokens per minute in the previous quarter.

Google is also seeing increased adoption among large companies, with nearly 90 percent of Fortune 100 businesses now using Gemini Enterprise.

Growing demand for AI infrastructure and enterprise AI products contributed to an 82 percent year-over-year increase in Google Cloud revenue. The cloud division’s backlog rose to $514 billion.

Alphabet reported overall revenue growth of 24 percent from a year earlier.

Pichai said Google’s investments in artificial intelligence are reshaping its businesses across Search, YouTube, Cloud and its developer platforms. (Source: IANS)