IndiGo Posts Rs 238 Crore First-Quarter Loss as Fuel Costs and Middle East Disruptions Weigh

New Delhi–InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 as higher fuel costs and operational disruptions in the Middle East weighed on earnings.

The airline had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,176.3 crore in the same quarter a year earlier, representing a deterioration of more than Rs 2,400 crore in its bottom line.

Revenue from operations increased 19.9 percent year over year to Rs 24,584 crore during the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 20,496.3 crore a year earlier.

InterGlobe Aviation reported a standalone net loss of Rs 382 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Total income rose 18.9 percent to Rs 25,614.1 crore, while other income declined 1.6 percent to Rs 1,030 crore.

Total expenses jumped 34 percent to Rs 25,852 crore from Rs 19,231.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Aircraft fuel expenses surged 85.7 percent to Rs 10,832.9 crore, an increase of about Rs 5,000 crore from the previous year. The rise in fuel costs significantly outpaced the airline’s revenue growth.

IndiGo’s capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased 2.9 percent year over year to 43.5 billion. The number of passengers carried rose 0.7 percent to 31.3 million.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation, said the quarter was marked by a volatile operating environment, with elevated fuel costs and network constraints in the Middle East affecting profitability.

“At the same time, demand remained healthy and our revenue performance improved year-on-year, supported by better yields and continued customer preference for IndiGo as we served more than 31 million passengers,” Bhatia said.

He added that despite near-term uncertainty, IndiGo remains focused on strengthening its network, expanding customer choice and creating sustainable value for stakeholders.

As of June 30, the company’s total debt, including capitalized operating lease liabilities, stood at Rs 81,531.3 crore. Capitalized operating lease liabilities accounted for Rs 53,755.6 crore of that total.

IndiGo’s passenger fleet declined by a net nine aircraft during the quarter.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed nearly 2 percent lower at Rs 5,023.90 on the BSE. (Source: IANS)