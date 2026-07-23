Infosys First-Quarter Profit Falls 8.6 Percent Sequentially, Rises 12.3 Percent Year Over Year

Mumbai–Infosys Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,775 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, down 8.6 percent from Rs 8,509 crore in the preceding January-March quarter.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, however, net profit increased 12.3 percent from Rs 6,921 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 14 percent year over year to Rs 48,211 crore during the April-June quarter, up from Rs 42,279 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2026.

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 3.9 percent from Rs 46,402 crore in the March quarter.

The Bengaluru-based information technology company’s total expenses climbed to Rs 38,157 crore from Rs 33,581 crore a year earlier.

The results were announced after the market closed. Infosys shares ended 0.08 percent lower at Rs 1,052.90 on the National Stock Exchange ahead of the earnings release.

Infosys also announced a major leadership transition, naming Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-Designate. Dash is expected to succeed Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on April 1, 2027.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani described Dash as an internal leader capable of guiding the company through industry changes while preserving its values and customer relationships.

Nilekani also credited Parekh with strengthening Infosys’ market position, expanding its capabilities and developing the foundation for its artificial intelligence strategy during his nine years leading the company.

“Salil has been instrumental in the turnaround of the company, establishing its leadership in the digital era, and for laying the foundation for a strong and differentiated AI strategy,” Nilekani said.

Parekh said Infosys had doubled its annual revenue from $10 billion to more than $20 billion during his tenure.

“We have established Infosys as a leader in digital transformation and have put in place a distinctive strategy for AI transformation,” he said. (Source: IANS)