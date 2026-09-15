Outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Calls Tenure a ‘Wonderful Experience’

New Delhi — Outgoing Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Tuesday described his time at the airline as a “wonderful experience” and said it had been a privilege to be part of the carrier’s long history.

“Air India and India have been a wonderful experience. It’s been a privilege to be part of Air India’s long and proud history. I’m very happy to be handing over to Tewolde Gebremariam as my successor. I wish Air India and India all the very best in the continued rise to become a world-class airline,” Wilson told reporters.

Wilson’s remarks come ahead of a leadership transition at the Tata Group-owned airline. Incoming CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam is set to take over after receiving the required government security clearances.

Earlier this month, Gebremariam told employees he was determined to lead Air India into a stronger future, borrowing the acronym MAGA to say, “We will Make Air India Great Again.”

Speaking at a town hall attended by Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Wilson, Gebremariam said the airline has a strong brand, a powerful heritage and significant growth potential.

Chandrasekaran said Air India’s priorities would include safety, rebuilding customer trust, operational excellence and financial discipline.

He also pointed to challenges facing the airline, including geopolitical disruptions, airspace restrictions, volatile fuel prices and the impact of the AI171 accident.

Air India also faced operational disruptions on Sunday. Flight AI431 was diverted to Lucknow because of unfavorable weather and poor visibility, while an Air India flight from Bhopal to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur because of a technical issue. (Source: IANS)