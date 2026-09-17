IndiGo Raises Fees for Infant Travel, Excess Baggage and Other Domestic Services

New Delhi — IndiGo has increased charges for several services on domestic flights, including infant travel, excess baggage, unaccompanied minors, priority check-in and boarding, and travel certificates.

The airline raised the fee for infants traveling with an accompanying adult to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000. The charge applies to infants older than three days and up to two years of age.

Under IndiGo’s rules, infants cannot occupy a separate seat and must travel on the lap of an accompanying adult. Only one infant is permitted per adult passenger. The infant fee must be paid at the time of booking, and travelers may be required to provide proof of the child’s age.

IndiGo also increased its excess baggage fee on domestic flights to Rs 800 per kilogram from Rs 700. Passengers will therefore pay an additional Rs 100 for each kilogram exceeding their permitted baggage allowance.

The fee for the airline’s unaccompanied minor service has increased to Rs 5,999 from Rs 5,000. The service is available to eligible children traveling without an accompanying adult, subject to IndiGo’s travel rules.

The combined fee for priority check-in and priority boarding has risen to Rs 650 from Rs 450.

IndiGo also increased the cost of a travel certificate to Rs 300 from Rs 200.

The revised charges raise the cost of several optional and passenger-related services on IndiGo’s domestic flights, while base airfares are not necessarily affected. (Source: IANS)