Samsung’s New Foldable Phones Receive 271,000 Preorders in India

New Delhi–Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 received more than 271,000 preorders in India within 72 hours of their July 22 launch, the company said Wednesday.

The milestone represents a significant increase in demand compared with last year, when Samsung India took 15 days to receive a similar number of preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung said 45 percent of preorders for the new devices came from Tier 2 cities and smaller markets, indicating that demand for foldable smartphones is expanding beyond India’s major metropolitan areas.

The company said the response reflects the growing mainstream adoption of foldable devices and rising consumer interest in premium smartphone technology across the country.

Samsung expects preorder demand for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 to match the level recorded by its Galaxy S26 series, which launched earlier this year.

“The overwhelming response to our new Galaxy Z series highlights India’s increasing demand for innovative technologies that enhance productivity and unlock creative potential,” said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

“These devices, offering personalized Galaxy AI experiences, are not only Made in India but also supported by our robust Indian R&D capabilities tailored to meet the dynamic needs of Indian consumers,” Park said.

“With 45 percent of preorders originating from Tier 2 cities and beyond, we are observing the rise of a promising growth market with significant potential,” he added.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a 10:16 cover display designed for messaging, browsing and watching short-form videos. Its 4:3 main display provides a larger screen for reading, gaming, streaming and multitasking.

When rotated, the main display offers a format better suited for reading articles and e-books, according to the company. (Source: IANS)