Vedanta Power Reports Rs 423 Crore First-Quarter Loss

Mumbai–Vedanta Power Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 423 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, largely because of a sharp increase in exceptional losses.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,595 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from Rs 1,981 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing. Revenue, however, declined from Rs 2,670 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total consolidated income stood at Rs 2,616 crore, while expenses increased to Rs 2,737 crore from Rs 2,503 crore in the January-March quarter.

The company recorded a net exceptional loss of Rs 487 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 45 crore in the preceding quarter. Vedanta Power had reported no exceptional items in the year-ago period.

Operating performance also weakened, with consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization falling to Rs 291 crore from Rs 594 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 417 crore a year earlier.

Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rs 1.08, compared with earnings per share of Rs 0.36 in the preceding quarter and Rs 0.23 in the same period last year.

Vedanta Power said the National Company Law Tribunal approved the demerger of Vedanta Limited’s merchant power undertaking into the company on Jan. 9, 2026. The scheme became effective May 1, after which Vedanta Power issued 391.04 crore equity shares to Vedanta Limited shareholders.

The company also disclosed that the Supreme Court imposed a penalty in May over the alleged misdeclaration of declared capacity.

Vedanta Power recognized an exceptional loss of Rs 127 crore during the quarter, along with an applicable late-payment surcharge, related to the penalty. (Source: IANS)