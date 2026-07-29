Sharda Cropchem First-Quarter Net Profit Falls 38 Percent

Mumbai–Sharda Cropchem Limited reported a 38.3 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.03 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, despite higher revenue and improved operating performance.

Revenue from operations rose 9 percent to Rs 1,073.76 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from Rs 984.81 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Profit before tax fell nearly 30 percent to Rs 118.42 crore from Rs 169.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 25 percent to Rs 178 crore from Rs 142 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 16.6 percent from 14.4 percent, supported by an improved product mix and a higher contribution from value-added agrochemical products.

The agrochemical business, which accounted for about 85 percent of total revenue, generated Rs 915 crore during the quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier. Revenue from the non-agrochemical business increased 15 percent to Rs 159 crore.

Within the agrochemical segment, herbicide revenue rose 9 percent to Rs 457 crore, while insecticide revenue increased 13 percent to Rs 233 crore. Fungicide revenue grew 2 percent to Rs 225 crore. Overall agrochemical volumes declined 0.6 percent.

Agrochemical revenue from Europe, the company’s largest market, fell 11 percent to Rs 467 crore. Revenue from the NAFTA region increased 33 percent to Rs 339 crore, while Latin America and the rest of the world recorded growth of 52 percent and 78 percent, respectively.

In the non-agrochemical business, revenue from Europe declined 12 percent to Rs 19 crore. NAFTA revenue rose 31 percent to Rs 121 crore, while revenue from Latin America fell 60 percent to Rs 5 crore.

Revenue from the rest of the world increased 13 percent to Rs 14 crore. (Source: IANS)