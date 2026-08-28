Apple to Donate to Nepal-Tibet Flood Relief and Rebuilding Efforts

New Delhi — Apple CEO Tim Cook said Friday that the company will donate to relief and rebuilding efforts following devastating flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal-Tibet border.

The disaster began Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche in the Himalayan region triggered a sudden surge of water and debris downstream, causing widespread destruction in Nepal. Villages, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure have been damaged.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet. Apple is making a donation to support relief and rebuilding efforts on the ground,” Cook said in a post on X.

Cook did not disclose the amount of Apple’s donation or identify the organizations that will receive the funds.

Nepal has been dealing with widespread damage after floodwaters swept through areas along the Bhote Koshi River following the avalanche in Tibet. Search and rescue operations have continued across affected districts as authorities work to locate missing residents, tourists and security personnel.

Hundreds of deaths have been reported, while more than 800 people remained unaccounted for, according to the latest available reports. Helicopters have been deployed to evacuate stranded people and deliver food, medical supplies and other essential assistance.

Indian nationals were also among those affected by the disaster. The Indian Embassy in Nepal issued emergency contact numbers to assist citizens, while authorities continued working to verify the whereabouts of tourists reported missing.

Nepal’s government has designated some of the hardest-hit areas as disaster crisis zones and begun efforts to restore infrastructure and provide assistance to displaced communities.

India, China and international organizations have also indicated they will support rescue, relief and reconstruction efforts. (Source: IANS)