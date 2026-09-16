India, US Agree to Strengthen Energy Security Partnership

New Delhi — India and the United States have agreed to deepen cooperation on energy security, clean energy, resilient infrastructure and emerging technologies, according to India’s Ministry of Power.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal met U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Houston on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting, where the two sides reaffirmed priorities under the U.S.-India Energy Security Partnership.

The discussions included India’s plans to build power infrastructure capable of supporting artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data centers, as well as the country’s roadmap for expanding nuclear power.

India and the U.S. have a long history of bilateral energy cooperation focused on strengthening energy security, increasing energy trade and investment and advancing cleaner technologies.

Manohar Lal also met Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, to discuss potential cooperation in energy efficiency, low-emission technologies and offshore exploration under India’s Samudra Manthan initiative.

The Indian minister invited Canadian companies to participate in India’s expanding exploration and production sector and increase their involvement in emerging energy technologies.

During the G20 meetings, Manohar Lal also outlined India’s broader energy strategy, emphasizing diversification of energy sources, expansion of clean and reliable baseload power and greater adoption of new technologies.

He said India is pursuing a balanced approach aimed at providing secure, sustainable and affordable energy while expanding international partnerships.

The minister also highlighted India’s installed electricity generation capacity of 552 GW and said non-fossil sources now account for more than half of that capacity. He pointed to progress in solar power, energy storage, nuclear energy and clean cooking access.

Manohar Lal also discussed regulatory reforms intended to accelerate infrastructure development, including the National Single Window System, PARIVESH and PM Gati Shakti.

He called for greater G20 cooperation on regulatory modernization and capacity building, arguing that faster and more efficient permitting will be important for meeting future infrastructure needs. (Source: IANS)