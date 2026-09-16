Lam Research to Invest $1.2 Billion in India Semiconductor Expansion

Bengaluru — U.S.-based semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research plans to invest about Rs 10,000 crore, or roughly $1.2 billion, in India over the next several years to build its first silicon component manufacturing facility in the country and expand its research and development operations.

The investment, announced ahead of SEMICON India 2026, marks the next phase of Lam Research’s expansion in India, where the company has operated for more than 25 years.

The planned manufacturing facility will support a vertically integrated process that includes silicon ingot production and processing for advanced semiconductor technologies and leading-edge nodes.

Lam Research also plans to expand research and development through its India Center for Engineering, which supports global customer programs in design, testing, validation and next-generation technology development.

“India represents an important part of Lam’s global innovation and growth strategy,” said Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of Lam Research India.

Raghavan said the expansion reflects the company’s confidence in India’s talent pool, semiconductor ecosystem and policy environment. He added that Lam Research plans to continue working with government agencies, universities, suppliers, startups and other partners to support semiconductor innovation.

The investment is also expected to create additional opportunities for Indian suppliers. Lam Research currently works with local companies that provide specialized materials, precision components, gases, chemicals, metrology solutions and manufacturing services used in semiconductor production.

The company said the expansion will bring specialized manufacturing expertise to India and create opportunities in advanced engineering and high-technology manufacturing.

Lam Research has also been expanding its workforce development efforts in India. The company has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science and the India Semiconductor Mission to broaden access to semiconductor manufacturing education, with a goal of training up to 60,000 students over the next several years through its Semiverse Solutions virtual platform. (Source: IANS)