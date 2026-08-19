Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Heads to Washington After San Francisco Tech Meetings

San Francisco — Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel concluded the San Francisco leg of his U.S. visit Wednesday and departed for Washington, D.C., as the state continues its outreach to investors and technology companies ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

Before leaving San Francisco, Patel and members of the Gujarat delegation visited the Consulate General of India, where they were received by Consul General Dr. K. Srikar Reddy.

The visit capped several days of meetings in the San Francisco Bay Area with members of the Gujarati community and leaders from the technology and investment sectors.

Patel began his U.S. visit in San Francisco on Aug. 17, highlighting Gujarat’s development and its ambitions in emerging industries. The state government said the overseas outreach is intended to attract investment and strengthen international partnerships ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled for January 2027.

During the San Francisco leg, Patel and his delegation held roundtable discussions and one-on-one meetings with more than 100 executives and industry representatives from the semiconductor and technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, DeepTech, EdTech, HealthTech and gaming.

The discussions focused on investment, research, innovation, workforce development and business collaboration.

Patel encouraged global companies to view Gujarat not simply as an investment destination but as a long-term strategic partner for technology development, innovation and supply-chain expansion. He also invited companies and industry leaders to participate in Vibrant Gujarat 2027.

“The success of a next-generation technology hub will depend not only on innovation but also on the ability to provide all facilities such as land, electricity, connectivity, capital, talent and policy stability together. Gujarat is ready to provide all of this and facilitate technology-led investment,” Patel said.

The meetings also covered generative AI, robotics, large language models, education technology, healthcare technology and gaming, including potential applications in Gujarat.

Discussions on gaming included opportunities linked to the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in the state and the development of a supporting industry ecosystem.

Gujarat has been working to position itself as a major center for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technologies, promoting its infrastructure, industrial base and policy environment to international investors.

The delegation will continue its U.S. visit in Washington, D.C., followed by meetings in New York before traveling to Toronto, Canada. The itinerary includes additional roundtables and meetings with investors, emerging technology companies and members of the Gujarati community.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries and Mines Mamta Verma and other senior state officials are accompanying Patel on the trip. (Source: IANS)