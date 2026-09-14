Air India Mumbai-Dehradun Flight Diverted to Lucknow Due to Bad Weather

New Delhi — An Air India flight from Mumbai to Dehradun was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday because of unfavorable weather conditions and poor visibility in Dehradun, according to the airline.

Flight AI431 was unable to land in Dehradun and was diverted to Lucknow following instructions from Air Traffic Control, according to reports.

The aircraft landed safely in Lucknow at 4:45 p.m. and was later cleared to continue its journey after weather conditions in Dehradun improved.

Air India’s website showed that the flight departed Lucknow for Dehradun at around 6 p.m.

Earlier Sunday, an Air India flight from Bhopal to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur because of a technical issue.

“Flight AI1886 operating from Bhopal to Delhi on 13 September was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue as per laid down procedures,” the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur and was being inspected in accordance with Air India’s safety procedures.

Separately, Air India said Saturday that one of its pilots died after suffering cardiac arrest while on a layover in New Delhi.

“He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi, where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead,” the airline said.

The Mumbai-based pilot was found unconscious Friday evening and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. He had previously worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a few months ago.

He had been scheduled to operate a flight early Saturday morning.

In August, an Air India Express flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi after the crew detected a problem with the aircraft and followed established safety procedures. (Source: IANS)