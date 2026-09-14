Tata Boeing Aerospace Delivers 400th Apache Fuselage From Hyderabad Facility

New Delhi — Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has delivered its 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, marking a major milestone for India’s aerospace and defense manufacturing sector.

The fuselage was produced at the company’s 52,000-square-meter facility in Hyderabad, which manufactures critical structures for Apache helicopters supplied to defense customers around the world.

Tata Boeing Aerospace is a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

The U.S. Embassy in India highlighted the milestone in a post on X, calling it a significant achievement for Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems and a reflection of the continuing U.S.-India defense partnership.

“400 Apache fuselages and counting! A major milestone for Boeing and Tata Advanced in Hyderabad, celebrating American defense excellence and a U.S.-India partnership that continues to deliver,” the embassy said.

The Hyderabad facility manufactures the main fuselage structures for AH-64E Apache helicopters, which are later integrated into complete aircraft and delivered to customers worldwide.

The Apache is operated by the U.S. Army and military forces in 19 other countries.

Boeing said the fuselages made in India are used in aircraft supplied globally, including those delivered to the U.S. Army and the six Apaches supplied to the Indian Army in 2025. The Indian Air Force operates 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters.

About 1,300 Apache helicopters are currently in operation across 19 countries, highlighting the growing role of Indian manufacturing in the global supply chain for the attack helicopter.

Established in 2016, Tata Boeing Aerospace has developed the Hyderabad facility into a major center for advanced aerospace and defense manufacturing.

More than 750 engineers and technicians work at the facility, which uses robotics, automated tooling and advanced aerospace production techniques to manufacture precision components.

Production has also accelerated in recent years. The company produced its 300th Apache fuselage in February 2025, meaning another 100 fuselages were completed in about 18 months. (Source: IANS)