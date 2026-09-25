Audi Begins Local Assembly of New Q3 SUV in India

New Delhi — Audi India has begun local assembly of the all-new Audi Q3 at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, the German luxury automaker said Friday.

The compact luxury SUV is scheduled to launch in India on Oct. 16, 2026.

The new Q3 is powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and features Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system, according to the company.

Audi said the latest generation of the Q3 combines the performance and everyday practicality of a compact luxury SUV and includes several new features and technologies aimed at luxury vehicle buyers.

Customers can book the vehicle through the Audi India website, the myAudi Connect app or at Audi dealerships across the country.

“The start of production of the All-New Audi Q3 is an important milestone for our Group in India. It reflects the strong capabilities of our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility and our commitment to supporting the growth of our brands in the country,” said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

“We are proud to produce the latest Audi Q3 in India, with the same high standards of quality, precision and engineering excellence that define Audi globally,” he added.

Audi India sold about 4,510 vehicles in 2025 as the company navigated changing conditions in the country’s luxury automobile market.

The company said changes under GST 2.0 helped improve customer confidence in the luxury vehicle segment during the year.

Audi India also raised prices across its model lineup by as much as 2% beginning April 1, 2026.

The automaker attributed the increase to higher input costs and currency fluctuations that increased its overall expenses. (Source: IANS)