Hyundai Global Sales Fall 14% in August; Renault Korea Drops 34%

Seoul — Hyundai Motor said Tuesday its global vehicle sales fell 14% in August from a year earlier, as partial labor strikes and fewer working days weighed on production and deliveries.

South Korea’s largest automaker sold 288,574 vehicles during the month, down from 336,141 units a year earlier.

Domestic sales plunged 41% to 34,333 vehicles from 58,330, while overseas sales fell 8.5% to 254,241 units from 277,811.

Hyundai said it plans to support sales through the rollout and promotion of new models, including the New Grandeur sedan and the all-new Avante compact, as it seeks to increase market share during the remainder of the year.

From January through August, Hyundai’s cumulative sales fell 6% to 2.58 million vehicles from 2.74 million during the same period last year.

Domestic sales during the eight-month period dropped 15% to 399,159 units, while overseas sales declined 4.1% to 2.18 million.

Kia, meanwhile, reported a 5% increase in global sales in August, supported by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles.

The automaker sold 296,675 vehicles worldwide during the month. The Sportage remained its best-selling model with 46,239 units, followed by the Seltos with 35,689 units.

Kia’s overseas sales rose 7.4% year over year to 225,413 units, while domestic sales fell 7.6% to 40,213 vehicles.

Renault Korea Motors reported a steeper decline, with August sales falling 34% from a year earlier to 4,261 vehicles.

Domestic sales at the South Korean unit of France’s Renault fell 47.7% to 2,024 units, while overseas sales declined 13.6% to 2,237 vehicles.

Hybrid models accounted for 79% of Renault Korea’s domestic sales from January through August, with 19,630 units sold.

KG Mobility also reported weaker results, with total August sales falling 23% year over year to 6,800 vehicles.

Its domestic sales dropped 43% to 2,300 units, while exports declined 5.1% to 4,560 vehicles. (Source: IANS)