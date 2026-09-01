Mahindra & Mahindra Auto Sales Jump 42% in August

New Delhi — Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said Tuesday its total automobile sales rose 42% year over year in August 2026 to 107,648 vehicles, including exports.

Domestic sales of utility vehicles climbed 50% from a year earlier to 59,257 units, while total utility vehicle sales, including exports, reached 61,167 units, the company said.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 22% to 27,415 units. Mahindra also exported 6,054 vehicles during August, a 71% increase from the same month last year.

“Demand continues to remain strong across our portfolio, with the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 SPORTEQ receiving strong market response from customers. We look forward to building on this momentum during the festive season,” said R. Velusamy, President of the Automotive Business at Mahindra & Mahindra.

For the year to date, domestic utility vehicle sales increased 22% to 294,050 units from 241,337 units during the same period a year earlier.

Within the commercial vehicle segment, sales of light commercial vehicles weighing less than 2 tons rose 37% to 3,999 units in August. Sales of LCVs in the 2- to 3.5-ton category increased 20% to 23,416 units.

Three-wheeler sales, including electric models, jumped 42% year over year to 14,922 units.

Mahindra had reported total automobile sales of 103,860 vehicles in July, representing growth of 26% from a year earlier, including exports.

The company’s Farm Equipment Business previously reported domestic tractor sales of 58,177 units in June 2026, up 12% year over year.

For the fiscal year ended 2026, Mahindra recorded all-time-high volumes of 660,276 SUVs and 289,597 light commercial vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons. Those figures represented year-over-year growth of 20% and 13%, respectively. (Source: IANS)