Indian Automakers Report Strong August Sales Led by Commercial Vehicle Growth

New Delhi — Major Indian automakers reported strong year-over-year sales growth in August 2026, with gains across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Hyundai Motor India said its total sales for the month reached 65,796 units, up 8.8% from a year earlier.

Domestic sales rose 23.6% year over year to 54,396 units, marking Hyundai’s highest-ever August sales in India. Exports totaled 11,400 units.

“We continue to sustain strong growth momentum in FY2027, with domestic sales growing by 12.6 per cent year-on-year during the April-August period,” said Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited.

Garg said exports were affected in August by logistical constraints related to the conflict in West Asia and the broader geopolitical environment. He said the company expects export demand to improve as conditions stabilize.

Tata Motors reported combined domestic and international sales of 44,411 units in August, up 49% from the same month last year.

The company said domestic sales of medium, heavy and intermediate commercial vehicles reached 17,531 units, an increase of 31% year over year. Combined domestic and international sales in that category rose 29% to 18,920 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra said overall sales, including exports, in its trucks and buses business for vehicles above 3.5 tons totaled 2,495 units, up 47% from a year earlier.

Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML Mahindra and President of Mahindra’s Trucks, Buses and Construction Equipment businesses, said demand in the segment continues to benefit from increased infrastructure spending, stronger freight activity and replacement demand.

He said the industry continues to face pressure from higher input and fuel costs.

Sahay also noted that sales volumes were relatively weak in August 2025 because of expectations surrounding GST changes, meaning part of this year’s sharp growth reflects a favorable comparison with a low base. (Source: IANS)