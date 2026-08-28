Alliance Air Flight Suffers Tire Burst During Landing, All 41 Aboard Safe

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh — An Alliance Air flight from Delhi suffered a tire burst while landing at Bilaspur airport on Friday, but all 41 people aboard were safely evacuated, officials said.

The incident involving flight 9I613 occurred at around 11 a.m. as the aircraft, carrying 37 passengers and four crew members, landed at the airport.

Officials said a tire on the left side of the aircraft was punctured during the landing. Passengers and crew were evacuated safely and transported from the runway to the terminal building.

No injuries were reported.

Alliance Air later canceled the flight that had been scheduled to continue onward from Bilaspur. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Alliance Air is a government-owned regional carrier that primarily connects smaller Indian cities with major metropolitan centers. Established in 1996 as a subsidiary of Indian Airlines, it was previously known as Air India Regional.

Following the privatization of Air India, Alliance Air began operating independently under AI Asset Holding Limited, a government-owned entity.

The New Delhi-headquartered airline operates a fleet that includes ATR 72-600, ATR 42-600 and Dornier 228 aircraft and serves dozens of destinations across India.

Alliance Air has also played a major role in the government’s UDAN regional connectivity program, which seeks to expand affordable air service to underserved and previously unserved areas. (Source: IANS)