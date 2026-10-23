Infosys Reports $5.2 Billion in Major Deals, Cuts Annual Revenue Growth Forecast

New Delhi — Indian technology services giant Infosys reported largely unchanged quarterly profit on Friday while lowering its revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2027, despite stronger demand for artificial intelligence services and a substantial increase in major contract wins.

The Bengaluru-based company posted a net profit of 7,823 crore rupees for the quarter ended September 30, up slightly from 7,769 crore rupees in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 2.14% sequentially to 49,244 crore rupees during the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

Compared with the same period last year, net profit rose 6.2% from 7,364 crore rupees, while revenue climbed 11% from 44,490 crore rupees.

The company attributed its performance partly to improving demand from energy and utility customers and increased corporate investment in artificial intelligence services.

Despite the year-over-year revenue increase, Infosys lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast to between 1% and 2% in constant currency, down from its previous projection of 1.5% to 3%.

The company maintained its operating margin guidance at 20% to 22% for fiscal 2027.

Infosys reported $5.2 billion in large contract wins during the quarter, including a single agreement valued at more than $2 billion.

CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the deal activity demonstrated continued customer confidence in Infosys as businesses undertake increasingly complex technology transformation projects.

“We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs. Our AI revenue was at 10.5 per cent and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter,” Parekh said.

Artificial intelligence continued to emerge as a significant growth driver for the company, with AI-related revenue increasing 29% from the previous quarter and accounting for 10.5% of total revenue.

“As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence. We are advising some of the largest global enterprises on their AI strategy and continue to invest in deep domain and technology capabilities,” Parekh added.

Alongside its financial results, Infosys announced an interim dividend of 26 rupees per share. The company set November 3, 2026, as the record date, with payments scheduled for November 11.

The company’s workforce also expanded during the quarter.

Total headcount reached 332,542 employees as of September 30, representing an increase of 1.36% from 328,062 in the previous quarter and a slight rise from 331,991 employees a year earlier.

Employee retention improved, with voluntary attrition over the trailing 12 months declining to 12.7%, compared with 13% in the preceding quarter and 14.3% during the same period last year.

Women accounted for 39.8% of the company’s workforce, up from 39.6% in the previous quarter and 39.5% a year earlier.

Infosys shares closed nearly unchanged at 1,154.50 rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.

The results highlight the growing contribution of artificial intelligence to Infosys’ business, even as the company adopts a more cautious outlook for overall revenue growth during the remainder of the fiscal year. (Source: IANS)