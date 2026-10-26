Dalmia Bharat Reports Rs 205 Crore Quarterly Loss on Asset Impairments, Restructuring Costs

MUMBAI — Indian cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, reversing a profit from a year earlier as one-time charges related to asset impairments and employee restructuring weighed on earnings.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 239 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, according to its financial results released Monday.

Despite the decline in profitability, Dalmia Bharat recorded a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,563 crore, compared with Rs 3,417 crore during the same period last year.

Operating earnings weakened during the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 29.2% to Rs 493 crore from Rs 696 crore a year earlier.

The company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 13.84% from 20.37%, reflecting pressure on its underlying operations even before accounting for exceptional expenses.

According to its regulatory filing, Dalmia Bharat recorded an impairment charge of Rs 282 crore after reassessing the recoverable value of certain assets.

Most of the impairment was associated with three company-owned power plants as the cement producer continues shifting toward lower-cost renewable energy sources. The charge also included the write-down of a discontinued brand.

The company incurred an additional Rs 57 crore in expenses related to an employee separation program introduced at selected facilities.

Together, the asset impairments and employee separation costs resulted in exceptional charges totaling Rs 339 crore for the September quarter, contributing significantly to the company’s reported loss.

Despite the quarterly loss, Dalmia Bharat’s board approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share at its October 26 meeting. The dividend represents 200% of the stock’s face value of Rs 2 per share.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat closed 2.17% higher at Rs 1,625.80 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

However, the stock has declined 4.4% over the past month and has lost nearly 24% of its value since the beginning of 2026.

The quarterly results underscore the financial impact of Dalmia Bharat’s transition toward renewable energy and its efforts to restructure operations, even as the company continues to report modest revenue growth. (Source: IANS)