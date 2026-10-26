Nearly 43% of Indian Two-Wheeler Buyers Considering Electric Vehicles, BCG Report Finds

NEW DELHI — Interest in electric two-wheelers is rising rapidly in India, with nearly 43% of prospective buyers now considering an electric vehicle, up from 30% in 2024, according to a report released Monday by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report highlights growing consumer acceptance of electric scooters and motorcycles, driven by lower operating costs, improving product performance and greater confidence in electric vehicle brands.

Approximately 180,000 Indians are purchasing their first electric two-wheeler each month, while electric models now account for nearly one in four scooters sold nationwide.

Electric two-wheelers represented 9.9% of India’s overall two-wheeler sales between April and August 2026, compared with 5.5% in fiscal 2024.

The shift has been particularly pronounced in the scooter market, where electric vehicles accounted for 24.1% of sales during the April-August period, up from 16.8% in fiscal 2024.

Electric scooter sales recorded a compound annual growth rate of 54% between fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2026, more than three times the growth rate of gasoline-powered scooters.

Consumer attitudes are also becoming more favorable toward electric mobility. The proportion of potential buyers who completely reject electric two-wheelers declined to 29% from 38% in 2024.

BCG found that the share of consumers classified as electric two-wheeler enthusiasts increased by 50% over the past two years. However, those opposed to the technology continued to represent approximately 20% of the market.

“The brands that will lead are the ones that build for how Indians actually ride, rather than for price bands alone, and that earn trust across the entire ownership journey, from service and battery assurance to insurance and resale,” said Saurabh Chhajer, managing director and partner at BCG.

The report also identified significant improvements in how consumers perceive the design and performance of electric two-wheelers.

Among people who commute short distances to work, 59% described electric two-wheelers as aesthetically appealing, compared with 30% in 2024.

The proportion of respondents who associated electric models with strong acceleration increased to 48% from 27%, while those who viewed them as products from trustworthy brands rose to 46% from 28%.

Existing owners gave electric two-wheelers favorable ratings for their relatively low operating and maintenance expenses, riding comfort, appearance, maneuverability, storage capacity and digital features.

However, concerns remain about their performance on rough roads, suitability for both city and highway travel, and long-term durability.

The findings suggest that while electric two-wheelers are becoming increasingly mainstream in India, manufacturers still face challenges in building consumer confidence around reliability and long-term ownership.

BCG indicated that future market leadership will depend on manufacturers’ ability to address the practical needs of Indian riders while improving after-sales service, battery reliability, insurance offerings and resale value. (Source: IANS)