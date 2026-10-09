India Condemns JD Vance’s ‘Indentured Servants’ Remark Amid U.S. Green Card Restrictions

New Delhi — India has strongly criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance for describing foreign workers as “foreign indentured servants,” calling the language offensive and inappropriate amid the Trump administration’s decision to suspend certain technology companies from an employment-based green card program.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) defended the contributions of Indian professionals working in the United States, emphasizing their role in American economic growth and technological innovation.

“We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also pointed to the historical contributions of immigrants to the United States and criticized Vance’s choice of terminology.

“Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity. Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive,” the statement said.

India’s response followed remarks by Vance accusing Microsoft of replacing American employees with foreign workers while simultaneously benefiting from H-1B visas and employment-based green cards.

Vance argued that American technology companies should prioritize hiring U.S. citizens rather than relying on foreign professionals.

“In the last year, Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers. At the same time, the company benefited from 6,300 H-1B visas and almost 3,000 green cards. In other words, if you do the math, for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants,” Vance claimed.

His allegations linked Microsoft’s workforce reductions to its use of immigration programs, although the figures cited do not independently establish that foreign employees directly replaced laid-off American workers.

The diplomatic disagreement comes as the Trump administration has suspended six major technology outsourcing companies from participating in the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program, an important step in the employment-based green card process.

The affected companies include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini.

The restrictions prevent the companies from submitting new permanent labor certification applications and halt the processing of pending applications.

U.S. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the suspensions during a news conference led by Vance, citing ongoing investigations involving the Department of Labor.

“Due to ongoing criminal investigations led by the Department of Labour’s Inspector General Anthony DiEsposito, who will get into this shortly, I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Program some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini,” Sonderling said.

The PERM program generally requires employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency to demonstrate that qualified American workers are not available for the positions and that hiring foreign employees will not adversely affect prevailing wages or working conditions.

India’s objections highlight growing tensions over U.S. immigration policies affecting skilled foreign professionals, particularly Indian nationals employed in the American technology industry. (Source: IANS)