Nasscom Says Few H-1B Workers Seek Green Cards Through PERM Amid U.S. Restrictions

New Delhi — Indian technology industry association Nasscom said Thursday that relatively few employees transition from H-1B visas to permanent residency through the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program, following a U.S. government decision to suspend several major outsourcing companies from the process.

The restrictions affect six technology services companies, including Indian IT firms Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and HCL, along with Cognizant and Capgemini.

Nasscom said the decision targets a specific immigration pathway and emphasized that immigration and the movement of skilled professionals should be treated as separate issues.

“The H-1B visa programme has historically played an important role in addressing short-term skill gaps in the U.S. and it will continue to be used to address short term talent gap. However, over the past few years, Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas, while steadily expanding local hiring and building a strong domestic workforce in the US,” the industry association said.

Nasscom noted that Indian technology companies work with a majority of Fortune 500 businesses in the United States, supporting innovation, business expansion and local job creation.

The association maintained that the industry’s reduced reliance on H-1B visas has also limited the number of employees seeking permanent residency through employer-sponsored labor certification.

“Consequently, the number of employees transitioning from H-1B visas to permanent residency through the PERM process is also relatively limited. Indian technology companies operate across more than 80 countries and have consistently demonstrated their commitment to complying with local laws and regulatory requirements. We are confident that they will continue to adhere to applicable regulations in the U.S. as well,” Nasscom said.

The statement followed an announcement by U.S. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling that the six outsourcing companies had been suspended from the PERM program following investigations by the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General.

The action prevents the department from accepting new permanent labor certification applications involving the affected companies and suspends processing of applications already pending.

The PERM program is an important component of the employment-based green card process. It generally requires employers to demonstrate that qualified U.S. workers are not available for a particular position and that hiring a foreign worker will not negatively affect the wages or working conditions of similarly employed American workers.

Nasscom reiterated that Indian technology companies would continue complying with U.S. immigration and employment regulations while maintaining their investments in the American workforce. (Source: IANS)