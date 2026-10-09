India Does Not Allow Monopolies in Any Sector, Scindia Says Amid Elon Musk Dispute

New Delhi — India does not permit monopolies in any industry, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Friday, responding to controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s allegations of discriminatory regulations governing satellite communication services.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2026, Scindia emphasized that India’s satellite communications market is open to multiple operators, with three companies already receiving licenses.

“There is a lot of conversation about one specific company, but three companies have got satcom licences,” Scindia said.

The minister stressed that satellite communication providers must satisfy national security requirements and regulatory conditions before beginning commercial operations.

His remarks came amid disagreements over the regulatory treatment of satellite broadband providers seeking to enter India’s telecommunications market.

Scindia also criticized the opposition Congress party after its leader, Rahul Gandhi, expressed support for Musk on social media platform X.

Taking aim at the party’s position, Scindia said Congress appeared uncertain about whether it was “going left or right.”

The minister also highlighted India’s expanding digital infrastructure, saying the country now has 1.1 billion broadband connections and fifth-generation mobile networks covering 99.9% of its districts.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said satellite broadband services remain on hold pending security clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress, Pemmasani explained that the Department of Telecommunications has already issued licenses and provisional spectrum-related approvals to satellite communication operators.

However, companies cannot begin offering services until the Home Affairs Ministry completes its security assessments.

“Now the issue is pending with MHA for security clearance. As soon as it is cleared, they will get it. It has nothing to do with one company,” Pemmasani said.

He emphasized that all satellite communication providers are at a similar stage in the regulatory approval process and that no individual company is being singled out.

The Indian government has rejected Musk’s claims that its satellite communication regulations discriminate against particular operators.

The Ministry of Communications maintained that it follows a fair and non-discriminatory authorization process for all companies seeking to provide satellite broadband services in India.

According to the ministry, licenses have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) providers operating non-geostationary satellite networks.

Officials reiterated that all licensed operators must comply with the same regulatory standards, security requirements and operational conditions before launching services.

The government’s position comes as satellite broadband companies seek to expand their presence in India, where demand for high-speed connectivity continues to grow, particularly in areas underserved by traditional telecommunications infrastructure. (Source: IANS)