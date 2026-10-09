Sensex Jumps 879 Points, Nifty Closes Above 22,500 as Technology Stocks Lead Rally

Mumbai — Indian stock markets rebounded sharply Friday, ending a two-session losing streak as strong buying in technology shares, broad-based gains across sectors and declining global oil prices lifted investor sentiment.

The benchmark Sensex surged 879.09 points, or 1.23%, to close at 72,472.33, while the Nifty gained 288.65 points, or 1.3%, to finish at 22,520.45.

The rally was supported by renewed buying in major stocks, with Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, ITC and Eicher Motors among the biggest gainers on the Nifty.

Lower crude oil prices also helped improve market sentiment by easing concerns about inflation and pressure on corporate profit margins.

Broader market indices participated in the recovery. The Nifty MidCap index advanced 1.56%, while the Nifty SmallCap index rose 0.54%, reflecting buying interest beyond large-cap stocks.

Among sectors, information technology stocks led the gains, with the Nifty IT index outperforming other sectoral benchmarks. The Nifty Oil and Gas index lagged and finished as the weakest-performing sectoral gauge.

Market analysts attributed the rebound to value buying and short covering following recent declines, along with improving sentiment toward technology companies.

“Domestic equities staged a relief rally, supported by value buying and short covering after the recent sharp correction. IT stocks outperformed on the back of a strong start to the Q2 earnings season and rising confidence in AI-driven revenue opportunities,” market watchers said.

Analysts identified immediate support for the Nifty at 22,450, followed by 22,300, while resistance was seen near 22,600.

“Immediate support is placed at 22,450, followed by 22,300, while resistance is seen around 22,600. A sustained breakout above 22,600 could extend the recovery toward 22,800,” analysts said.

Investors are now awaiting India’s consumer price inflation data, scheduled for release Monday, for further indications about the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate outlook.

Second-quarter corporate earnings are also expected to influence market direction and determine whether the recovery can be sustained.

“Investors now await domestic CPI data on Monday for further cues on the interest-rate trajectory after the RBI’s shift to calibrated tightening. Going forward, actual performance of Q2 which is estimated to be good on a YoY basis will be critical in determining the sustainability of the market rebound,” market observers said.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened by approximately 20 paise to 96.73 against the U.S. dollar.

The currency’s gains were supported by improving capital market flows and optimism surrounding potential diplomatic discussions between the United States and Iran following President Donald Trump’s comments about a possible diplomatic approach. (Source: IANS)