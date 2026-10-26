India Nears Satellite Spectrum Pricing Decision as Starlink and Rivals Await Regulatory Clearances

NEW DELHI — India is approaching a decision on satellite communication spectrum pricing as security assessments continue for three licensed satellite broadband operators, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, with all three companies reportedly at similar stages of the regulatory approval process.

According to an analysis published by Gulf News, the Indian government has indicated that security reviews remain underway for the operators, suggesting that no company has a significant regulatory advantage as the country prepares for the expansion of satellite-based internet services.

The developments come amid continued uncertainty surrounding Starlink’s commercial launch in India. Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has alleged that business interests have obstructed the company’s entry into the Indian market, although no publicly available evidence has been presented to substantiate those claims.

Starlink has obtained a telecommunications license in India, but it must still meet security requirements and secure the necessary spectrum allocation before beginning commercial operations.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has indicated that the government is close to finalizing its decision on satellite spectrum pricing, a key regulatory issue affecting the industry’s expansion.

The report highlighted the importance of distinguishing between approvals awaiting government action and compliance requirements that satellite operators must fulfill before launching services.

India’s satellite broadband sector has attracted considerable attention as international providers seek access to one of the world’s largest telecommunications markets.

Despite concerns about competition, Indian telecommunications companies have also established partnerships with Starlink, reflecting the industry’s evolving business relationships.

These arrangements suggest that traditional telecom operators and satellite internet providers could cooperate on distribution and service delivery while competing in parts of the broadband market.

Spectrum pricing remains a central consideration for companies planning satellite internet services in India.

In mid-2025, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommended charging certain satellite broadband operators 4% of their adjusted gross revenue for spectrum usage.

The regulator also proposed an additional annual charge of Rs 500 per urban subscriber, while customers in rural and remote areas would be exempt from that levy.

The recommendations have not yet been finalized and do not directly establish the prices consumers will pay for satellite internet services.

According to the report, equipment costs, installation expenses, monthly subscription fees and contract conditions will also influence whether satellite broadband becomes an attractive alternative to existing connectivity options.

Security compliance remains another significant requirement for companies seeking to enter the market.

The ongoing assessments are part of India’s regulatory framework and do not, by themselves, suggest misconduct or regulatory violations by any of the operators, the report noted.

Industry observers believe the long-term success of satellite internet in India will depend on service reliability, affordability and the availability of competitive options rather than the outcome of disputes surrounding regulatory approvals.

Satellite broadband could become particularly important in rural and underserved regions, where conventional fiber-optic broadband and mobile networks remain limited.

For consumers, the ultimate measure of success will be whether providers can deliver dependable internet access at prices that make satellite connectivity a practical option.

The government’s upcoming spectrum pricing decision, along with the completion of security reviews, is expected to help determine when satellite broadband operators can begin expanding commercial services across India. (Source: IANS)