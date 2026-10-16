LTM Reports 5% Decline in Second-Quarter Profit Despite Revenue Growth

MUMBAI — Indian IT services company LTM reported a 5% sequential decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, even as revenue and operating earnings increased.

The company posted a net profit of 13.98 billion rupees for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, down from 14.66 billion rupees in the preceding quarter, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Revenue from operations increased 2% quarter-over-quarter to 118.08 billion rupees, compared with 116.08 billion rupees in the April-June period.

Operating profit, measured by earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), rose 2.2% to 18.39 billion rupees from 17.99 billion rupees in the previous quarter.

The company’s operating margin remained relatively stable at 15.6%, compared with 15.5% in the first quarter.

In U.S. dollar terms, quarterly revenue reached $1.24 billion, representing sequential growth of 1.1% in constant currency. Revenue increased 5.1% year-over-year on a constant-currency basis.

However, new order inflows weakened during the quarter, falling to $1.26 billion from $1.68 billion in the June quarter and $1.59 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venu Lambu attributed the company’s broad-based revenue growth to the execution of its artificial intelligence-focused business strategy.

LTM continued expanding its workforce, adding a net 949 employees during the quarter. Total headcount reached 88,835 at the end of September.

Among its business segments, the consumer division recorded the strongest annual growth, with revenue increasing 8.6% in constant currency.

The production segment grew 7.4%, while technology and services revenue rose 7%. Financial services, the company’s largest business segment, posted more modest growth of 0.4%.

LTM shares closed 3.66% higher at 4,390 rupees on India’s National Stock Exchange on Friday, ahead of the earnings announcement, which was released after market hours.

At the closing price, the company had a market capitalization of approximately 1.30 trillion rupees.

The quarterly results showed continued revenue expansion and stable operating margins, although lower net profit and declining order inflows highlighted challenges facing the IT services company. (Source: IANS)