Oberoi Realty Reports 6.1% Revenue Decline in Second Quarter as Profit Edges Higher

MUMBAI — Indian real estate developer Oberoi Realty Limited reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2026, despite a decline of more than 6% in revenue driven by weaker earnings from its core real estate business.

The Mumbai-based company posted a consolidated net profit of 7.62 billion rupees ($76.2 million at an exchange rate of 100 rupees per dollar) for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, up 0.2% from 7.6 billion rupees a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Revenue from operations declined 6.1% to 16.71 billion rupees from 17.79 billion rupees in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite lower revenue, the company’s operating profitability remained relatively stable. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 10.19 billion rupees, compared with 10.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin improved to 60.99% from 57.35%, while the net profit margin increased to 43.86% from 41.21%.

Total income declined to 17.36 billion rupees from 18.45 billion rupees in the year-ago period. Other income remained largely unchanged at 654 million rupees, compared with 658 million rupees a year earlier.

Lower financing expenses helped support profitability, with finance costs falling to 581 million rupees from 712 million rupees.

Basic earnings per share increased slightly to 20.95 rupees from 20.91 rupees in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, Oberoi Realty recorded stronger growth. Consolidated net profit rose nearly 40% from 5.44 billion rupees in the April-June quarter, while revenue from operations climbed from 13.01 billion rupees.

The company’s real estate segment accounted for most of the annual revenue decline, with segment revenue falling to 16.25 billion rupees from 17.34 billion rupees a year earlier.

Its hospitality business, however, recorded modest growth, with revenue increasing to 456 million rupees from 446 million rupees.

The results reflect improved profit margins and reduced financing costs despite softer year-over-year revenue from the company’s primary real estate operations. (Source: IANS)