Oman Overtakes US as India’s Top LNG Supplier in September

New Delhi — Oman became India’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas in September, overtaking the United States as New Delhi continued to diversify its energy imports amid geopolitical disruptions in West Asia.

India imported 585,000 metric tons of LNG from Oman during the month, up 11.6% from August, according to data from Kpler. Oman accounted for about 27% of India’s total LNG imports in September.

Nigeria ranked second with shipments of 351,000 metric tons, although volumes fell 35% from the previous month.

The United States, which had been India’s largest LNG supplier in August with shipments of 848,000 metric tons, dropped to third place after exports fell 59%. US supplies accounted for about 16% of India’s September LNG imports.

Qatar, historically one of India’s largest LNG suppliers, fell to sixth place with shipments of about 94,000 metric tons. The United Arab Emirates supplied 311,000 metric tons, while Angola shipped 205,000 metric tons.

The decline in Qatari supplies followed disruptions linked to Iran’s March strike on Ras Laffan Industrial City, a major LNG production and export hub.

India’s total LNG imports fell 14% month over month to 2.17 million metric tons in September, compared with 2.5 million metric tons in August.

Natural gas is widely used in India for fertilizer production, industrial heating, electricity generation and urban transportation. The country imports nearly half of its LNG requirements, with a significant portion of supplies from West Asian producers such as Qatar and the UAE moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Indian government has been stepping up efforts to diversify energy sourcing across LNG, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. New sources include Canada, Algeria and the United States, as well as emerging LNG producers such as Mozambique and Brazil.

The strategy is aimed at reducing India’s exposure to geopolitical and shipping risks, particularly in the Gulf.

Analysts say India’s crude oil supplies are relatively well protected because of more diversified sourcing, while LNG and LPG imports remain more vulnerable to short-term disruptions because alternative supplies can be harder to secure quickly. (Source: IANS)