Meta Unveils $95 Billion Financing Plan to Fund AI Expansion and Infrastructure

WASHINGTON–Meta Platforms announced plans to raise approximately $95 billion through stock offerings and a proposed future share-sale program as the technology giant seeks additional financing for its expanding artificial intelligence operations and computing infrastructure.

The company on Monday launched securities offerings valued at approximately $35 billion and outlined a separate $60 billion share-sale program that could begin in 2027.

The combined $95 billion represents potential financing rather than funds already secured, with the larger proposed offering subject to future conditions and agreements.

The initial offerings include approximately $22.5 billion in common shares through forward sale agreements and $12.5 billion in securities representing mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Under the forward sale arrangements, Meta will not immediately receive proceeds from common shares sold by the financial institutions involved. Instead, the company expects to receive funds when those agreements are settled at a later date.

The additional $60 billion financing program would involve Meta’s newly created Class C shares and is not expected to begin before the first quarter of 2027.

The company emphasized that no agreement has yet been finalized for the proposed future offering.

Several major semiconductor manufacturers have expressed preliminary interest in participating in Meta’s initial common stock offering.

Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom have indicated interest in purchasing a combined $5 billion in shares, although those expressions of interest do not constitute binding financial commitments.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are serving as the lead financial institutions managing the offerings.

Meta said the financing would support investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and its broader effort to develop what it describes as personal superintelligence.

The announcement follows recent disclosures highlighting the rapidly increasing costs of operating and expanding the company’s AI services.

During Meta’s October 21 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, totaled $34.9 billion during the third quarter.

The investments covered servers, data centers and networking infrastructure necessary to support the company’s growing computing requirements.

Meta also reported negative free cash flow of $2.1 billion during the quarter, underscoring the financial demands associated with its infrastructure expansion.

Company executives have outlined several initiatives intended to improve the efficiency of AI operations and reduce the cost of delivering AI-powered services.

These efforts include developing more efficient AI models, improving utilization of computing resources during periods of lower demand and modifying the way the company’s systems generate responses.

However, the anticipated cost savings remain projections rather than established financial results.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg also acknowledged that computing constraints had affected the rollout of Meta’s Muse personal-agent service.

During the earnings call, Zuckerberg said the substantial computing resources required to operate Muse had limited its initial geographical availability to the United States and Canada.

Li identified shopping, personal productivity and creative applications as leading uses of the AI service.

She said subscriptions represented an initial opportunity to generate revenue, while additional possibilities could emerge from business services and commercial applications.

The financing announcement also follows Meta’s decision to establish a new class of nonvoting shares.

According to The Wall Street Journal, existing shareholders would receive the new Class C shares through a dividend arrangement that would effectively create a two-for-one stock split.

Meta said the structure was designed to preserve Zuckerberg’s voting control while maintaining the existing voting rights of other shareholders.

The new share class would also provide the company with an additional financing mechanism without altering its established voting structure.

Meta’s proposed fundraising comes as its core advertising business continues to generate substantial revenue growth.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $64.6 billion, representing a 26% increase from the corresponding period last year.

Advertising revenue across its family of applications accounted for $63.1 billion of the total.

Li attributed the advertising growth to higher prices and an increase in the volume of advertisements delivered across Meta’s platforms.

The latest financing initiative highlights the scale of Meta’s ambitions in artificial intelligence, as the company seeks to expand its computing capacity while developing new AI products and potential revenue streams.

Although its advertising operations remain a major source of revenue, the proposed $95 billion financing plan illustrates the substantial capital requirements associated with Meta’s effort to compete in the rapidly expanding AI industry. (Source: IANS)