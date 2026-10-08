Montana Governor Seeks Stronger Ties With India in Quantum Technology, Photonics and Aerospace

New Delhi — Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is seeking to expand economic and research partnerships with India in quantum technology, photonics, aerospace, defense and precision agriculture as part of a trade mission aimed at strengthening business ties between the two countries.

Gianforte, who is leading a 36-member delegation of representatives from higher education and advanced technology sectors, said the group has held productive discussions with Indian officials, universities and businesses.

“We’re looking for business-to-business collaboration so that we can produce better products and expand economic opportunities for both India and the United States,” Gianforte said.

He identified quantum technology and photonics as particularly promising areas for cooperation, citing ongoing innovation and research investments in both India and Montana.

“Some of the most exciting areas for us on this trip are the work being done here in India and in Montana in quantum technology and photonics. We’re having university-to-university discussions and private-sector-to-private-sector discussions,” he said.

According to Gianforte, Montana institutions invest hundreds of millions of dollars in research, creating opportunities for joint projects with Indian universities and technology companies.

Aerospace and defense manufacturing are also priorities for the delegation. Gianforte noted that Montana companies manufacture components for Boeing aircraft, which are widely used in India.

The governor also highlighted precision agriculture as a potential area of collaboration, particularly in developing technologies to improve farm productivity. The delegation includes the dean of Montana’s School of Agriculture to explore research and commercial partnerships.

“We’re looking at areas of common interest, including aerospace, defence technology, precision agriculture and bioscience,” Gianforte said.

Beyond technology cooperation, Gianforte emphasized the importance of finalizing a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States to provide greater certainty for businesses and agricultural producers.

He said U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor had indicated that the two countries were close to reaching a trade agreement.

Gianforte pointed to fluctuations in India’s purchases of pulse crops as an example of why stable, long-term trading relationships are important, particularly for agricultural states such as Montana.

“India values its farmers very highly, as it should. We value our farmers in the United States very highly as well. We’ve seen great fluctuations in the purchasing of pulse crops in India. We want to have long-term relationships,” he said.

He stressed that reciprocal and fair trade arrangements would help deepen commercial ties and encourage investment across both countries.

The governor said businesses need predictable trade policies to establish lasting partnerships and pursue new economic opportunities.

“We need a reciprocal relationship that gives businesses confidence that we can do business with each other and that both sides are taken care of,” Gianforte said. (Source: IANS)