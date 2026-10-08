Air India, Air India Express Raise Fuel Surcharges as Aviation Fuel Prices Climb

New Delhi — Air India and Air India Express have announced higher fuel surcharges on domestic and select international flights, adding to passenger travel costs as rising aviation fuel prices linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict put pressure on airline operating expenses.

The Tata Group-owned carriers join IndiGo in increasing fuel-related charges following a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

“ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months amid geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets. The latest increase has pushed up airline operating costs, with fuel accounting for a substantial share of overall expenditure,” the airlines said in a statement.

The revised charges will apply to new Air India Express bookings beginning at midnight Indian Standard Time on October 9 and to Air India bookings starting at 11 a.m. the same day.

For domestic flights, the airlines have introduced one-way fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, depending on the distance traveled.

Passengers flying up to 500 kilometers will pay an additional Rs 400, while flights between 501 and 1,000 kilometers will carry a Rs 600 surcharge. The charge rises to Rs 850 for flights covering 1,001 to 1,500 kilometers and Rs 1,200 for journeys exceeding 1,500 kilometers.

International fuel surcharges have also been revised on select routes. Passengers traveling to North America will pay $215, while flights to Australia will carry a $210 surcharge. The charge for Europe, including the United Kingdom, has been set at $135, and flights to West Asia and the Middle East will attract a $55 surcharge.

The increases follow similar changes introduced by IndiGo, which revised its fuel charges for new bookings beginning October 6.

“The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14 per cent, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade,” IndiGo said.

Under IndiGo’s revised domestic pricing, flights up to 500 kilometers carry a Rs 375 fuel charge, while those covering 501 to 1,000 kilometers attract a Rs 600 charge. Passengers traveling between 1,001 and 1,500 kilometers will pay Rs 900, increasing to Rs 1,150 for flights between 1,501 and 2,000 kilometers. Journeys exceeding 2,000 kilometers will carry a Rs 1,300 charge.

IndiGo has also increased fuel charges on international routes. Flights within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region will attract charges ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, depending on distance.

Passengers flying to Southeast Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Middle East, and North and East Asia will pay Rs 5,500 in fuel charges. Flights to Africa will carry a Rs 6,000 charge, while travel to Europe will attract a Rs 10,000 surcharge.

IndiGo said it had kept the revised charges below the actual increase in its fuel expenses to reduce the financial impact on travelers.

The surcharge increases across India’s major airlines reflect growing cost pressures on the aviation industry as geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt global energy markets. (Source: IANS)