Piyush Goyal Invites US Companies to Expand Investment, Business in India

New Delhi — Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met senior executives of several major U.S. companies in New York to discuss expanding investment in India and strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties.

Goyal held meetings with executives from Blackstone, Neuberger Berman, Estée Lauder Companies, IBM, MetLife, General Atlantic and AIA Group, according to the Commerce Ministry.

During talks with Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray and Prakash Melwani, chairman of the company’s international private equity business, Goyal discussed opportunities for the investment firm to expand its investments and partnerships in India across key sectors.

He also met Neuberger Berman Chairman and CEO George Walker and other members of the firm’s leadership team to explore ways to deepen investment ties and expand engagement in financial and wealth management services.

In a meeting with Estée Lauder Companies President and CEO Stéphane de Faverie, Goyal discussed growth opportunities in India, including increased manufacturing and sourcing, as well as the country’s expanding beauty and personal care market.

Goyal also met IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to discuss strengthening IBM’s presence in India and expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other emerging technologies.

His meeting with MetLife President and CEO Michel A. Khalaf focused on opportunities for the company to grow its business in India and participate in the expansion of the country’s insurance and financial services sectors.

Goyal also held talks with General Atlantic Chairman and CEO William E. Ford on opportunities to deepen the investment firm’s business engagement with India.

During a meeting with AIA Group Non-Executive Chairman Mark Tucker, the two discussed the company’s engagement in India and opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors, including India’s goal of achieving “Insurance for All by 2047.”

The meetings covered investment opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, energy, technology and artificial intelligence, as well as broader efforts to strengthen economic and commercial ties between India and the United States. (Source: IANS)