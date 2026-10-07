Starlink Hopes for Final Approval to Launch India Operations, Pledges Local Data Storage

New Delhi — Elon Musk-led satellite communications company Starlink says it is ready to begin operations in India once it receives final government approvals, with a senior executive saying the company has built its local network to comply with Indian security and data requirements.

Starlink Vice President of Business Operations Lauren Dreyer said the company has designed its India operations specifically around the country’s regulatory requirements and will keep Indian user data within the country.

“We have built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India and keeping Indian user data within India,” Dreyer said at the India Mobile Congress 2026.

She said Starlink has already invested in ground infrastructure in India, including 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas, and has established operations that are ready to serve customers.

“Hopefully, next time I address the Congress, the government’s work will be complete, and Starlink will be authorised and ready,” Dreyer said.

The company has spent about five years preparing to enter the Indian market and engaging with regulators, she said.

Starlink has also signed memorandums of understanding with Airtel and Jio as part of its preparations to launch services in the country.

“We have been setting up relationships in India, speaking to regulators for the past five years,” Dreyer said.

She said India has built large-scale connectivity supported by affordable mobile data and a rapidly expanding digital economy, but connecting the last mile remains a major challenge.

“It’s also where Starlink offers the biggest potential to help accelerate the speed to connect 100 per cent of India,” she said.

Starlink is still awaiting Indian government security clearance and approval related to foreign direct investment. The company has already received authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center, or IN-SPACe, as well as its Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite license.

“We are standing ready to serve India once India is ready,” Dreyer said. “We’re ready to work with the government. We are ready to work with operators and with industry to this end. We are ready to help Prime Minister Modi achieve his vision of 100 per cent connectivity throughout India — a vision all of our company, including Elon, shares.”

Dreyer also highlighted SpaceX’s broader engagement with India, including its role in transporting Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to and from the International Space Station. (Source: IANS)